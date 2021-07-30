The Johnson family at RACC tonight

Join Rose Ave. Community Center (RACC) today as worship leaders, Jacob Wilson and Mackenzie Wise, along with Andrew Johnson and daughters, Audrey and Abigail, lead us through an amazing opportunity to worship together through music.

The Johnsons are a part of the worship team at Bible Baptist Temple here in Fayette County. Pastor Joy Stanforth, pastor of Family Ministries at RACC/Heritage Church, will share a message.

They will have a great meal together as they praise God and enjoy good fellowship. The doors open at 6 p.m. with the event starting at 6:30 p.m. All are welcome, this is a free event. A love offering will be received to help support this outreach ministry.

For anyone who needs transportation, contact Fayette County at 740-335-9628. The cost of local transportation will be covered by RACC, outreach ministry of Heritage Church.

Andrew Johnson and his daughters Audrey and Abigail. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/07/web1_IMG_9641.jpg Andrew Johnson and his daughters Audrey and Abigail. Courtesy photo