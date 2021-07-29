Gospel musician Thomas Shelton to perform live

Thomas Shelton will soon perform live at the Jeffersonville Church of Christ.

The concert will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 11 at 6 p.m. at the church, located at 83 N. Main St. in Jeffersonville. Music, stories and laughter will be happening, and refreshments will be provided.

Over the last 38 years, gospel musician Thomas Shelton has shared his God given talent with thousands.

An Indiana native, Shelton was raised in a devout Christian home. In 1977, he was inducted into “Who’s Who in American Music.” In June of that same year, he joined the touring group, “General Delivery USA.”

Since then, he has traveled as the lead singer for the “Gospelites” of Dobbins, California, as well as a tenor with the “Watchmen” of “Operation Evangelize.”

He and his wife Shannon spent two years in the Caribbean and in South America as cruise directors for “New Creation World Wide Christian Cruises.”

He has served in four separate congregations in the development of music and youth programs. His ministry has taken him to all 50 states of the US as well as 11 other countries.

Now, as a soloist, you can hear Thomas Shelton in concert.

Thomas Shelton https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/07/web1_shelton.jpg Thomas Shelton Courtesy photo