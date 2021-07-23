Rose family at RACC tonight at 6:30

Join the Rose Ave. Community Center tonight at 6:30 p.m. for a meal and time of worship with the Rose Family. Our time together will start with Jacob Wilson and Mackenzie Wise leading us in a couple of worship songs.

The Rose Family will be ministering through song. A message will be shared by Pastor Joy Stanforth, Pastor of Family Ministries and Rose Avenue Community Center/Heritage Church. Don’t miss this great evening of good food, great music and spirit filled message. The doors open at 6 p.m. with the event starting at 6:30 p.m. All are welcome.

This is a free event. A love offering will be received to help support this outreach ministry.

If anyone needs transportation, contact Fayette County Transportation at 740-335-9628. The cost of local transportation will be covered by RACC, outreach ministry of Heritage Church.