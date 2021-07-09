Free concert and meal at RACC tonight

Join Rose Ave. Community Center (RACC) tonight at 7 p.m. as they welcome “The Hardin-Diehl Trio” as they minister and worship at 6:30 p.m.

Offering rich, Spirit-driven southern gospel music at its best, The Hardin-Diehl Trio brings traditional southern gospel music alive with original and familiar gospel songs. Featuring Joe Diehl and Mike and Brenda Hardin, their ministry mission is to be disciples for our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ through music and to share God’s Love and His message through song.

They have been singing most all their lives, and their passion and prayer is that through their ministry, God will be glorified, that the name of Jesus will be lifted up, and that He will use them to deliver the Gospel to the lost and to reach souls for His divine purpose. Come out and join RACC for a great time in the Lord as we eat a great meal, sing praises to Him and worship God together.

As an outreach of RACC, they will meet every Friday at 6:30 p.m., doors open at 6 p.m. Bringing different local, regional and national singers, song writers, musical groups and recording artists to the stage each week, all for the glory of God, they offer free admission and free food and drinks. To help support this ministry, a free-will offering will be received.

Rose Ave Community Center is located at 412 Rose Ave., in Washington C.H.