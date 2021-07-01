Transitions—A soldier takes over (Part One)

Whether it’s passing a baton in a relay race or changing leaders, what is needed is a smooth transition. In the race of life, great leaders are to produce great followers who then become great leaders themselves.

Such is the case with Moses and Joshua. Moses the mighty leader of Israel was the historian, orator, statesman, legislator and patriot. But he is best known as the man who was God’s friend. His resume would read as follows: Led the largest congregation, took on Pharoah and delivered a whole nation out of bondage. Not to mention being involved in one of the greatest miracles of all time—the parting of the Red Sea. Has there ever been a spiritual leader with such big shoes to fill? I think not.

Deuteronomy 34:10-12, “And there arose not a prophet since in Israel like unto Moses, whom the Lord knew face to face, In all the signs and the wonders, which the Lord sent him to do in the land of Egypt to Pharaoh, and to all his servants, and to all his land, And in all the mighty hand, and in all the great terror which Moses shewed in the sight of all Israel.”

So how does God make such a smooth transition in leadership? Let me tell you how. The next leader, Joshua, is recognized by the past leader Moses and passes his blessing on to him.

Deuteronomy 34:9, “And Joshua the son of Nun was full of the spirit of wisdom; for Moses had laid his hands upon him: and the children of Israel hearkened unto him, and did as the Lord commanded Moses.”

The group he is to lead agrees he is the man for the job.

Joshua 1:16 & 17, “And they answered Joshua, saying, All that thou commandest us we will do, and whithersoever thou sendest us, we will go. According as we harkened unto Moses in all things so will we harken unto thee: only the Lord thy God be with thee, as he was with Moses.”

But most important God anointed him with the spirit of wisdom to be able to take on such a challenging job assignment.

Joshua 1:5, “There shall not any man be able to stand before thee all the days of thy life: as I was with Moses, so I will be with thee: I will not fail thee, nor forsake thee.”

