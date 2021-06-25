‘Homelighters Quartet’ at RACC tonight

Join Rose Ave Community Center (RACC) tonight at 6:30 p.m. for a meal and time of worship with the Homelighters Quartet.

The time together will start with Jacob Wilson and Mackenzie Wise leading in a couple of worship songs. The Homelighters Quartet is a gospel music group that travels around Ohio ministering through song. A message will be shared by Pastor Dan Justice, an associate pastor at Heritage Church.

You won’t want to miss this great evening of good food, great music, and spirit filled message. The doors open at 6 p.m. with the event starting at 6:30 p.m. All are welcome!

This is a free event. A love offering will be received to help support this outreach ministry.

For those that need transportation, contact Fayette County Transportation at 740-335-9628. The cost of local transportation will be covered by RACC, outreach ministry of Heritage Church.

