Kyle & Brittany at RACC tonight

Join Rose Ave Community Center tonight at 6:30 p.m. for a meal and amazing time of worship with Kyle and Brittany.

Kyle and Brittany Shaeffer make up this dynamic husband and wife duet, and, with the many talents God has given them, they have been traveling around Ohio and surrounding states for several years ministering the good news of Jesus Christ. God has blessed them more than they ever dreamed possible.

As teenagers, God placed a call on their lives to get up and use their talents for Him: “For us, our music is more than just a ministry, it is a mission”, Kyle said. “Our mission is to share the love of Christ with as many people as possible, and to reflect the image of God, so that through us, others will find salvation through Him.”

The doors open at 6 p.m. with the event beginning at 6:30 p.m. This is a free event. A love offering will be received to help support this outreach ministry.

If you need transportation, contact FCT @ 740-335-9628. The cost of local transportation will be covered.by RACC, outreach ministry of Heritage Church.

Kyle and Brittany Shaeffer https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/06/web1_KYLE-AND-BRITTANY.jpg Kyle and Brittany Shaeffer Courtesy photo