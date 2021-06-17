The day’s worst enemy is procrastination. Most of our problems can be attributed to the fact that we don’t do what we ought to do when it is time to do it. We often say, “One of these days, when I get around to it,” and, “Maybe tomorrow.” Well, today is the tomorrow you spoke about yesterday.

II Samuel 3:17-18, “And Abner had communication with the elders of Israel, saying, Ye sought for David in times past to be king over you: Now then do it: for the Lord hath spoken of David, saying, By the hand of my servant David I will save my people Israel out of the hand of the Philistines, and out of the hand of all their enemies.”

It was time to anoint David King of Israel, and the people were dragging their feet, but great wisdom came from Abner and when he said, “Now then do it: For the Lord hath spoken.” “Now then do it” applies to us when the Lord has already spoken to us. Notice this in these three examples:

1. Concerning our salvation

A. II Corinthians 6:2, “For he saith, I have heard thee in a time accepted, and in the day of salvation have I succored thee: behold, now is the accepted time; behold, now is the day of salvation.”

B. We have no promise of tomorrow. Proverbs 27:1, “Boast not thyself of tomorrow; for thou knowest not what a day may bring forth.”

2. Concerning our prayer time

A. Psalm 32:6, “For this shall every one that is goldy pray unto thee in a time when thou mayest be found: surely in the floods of great waters they shall not come nigh unto him.”

B. Psalm 69:13, “But as for me, my prayer is unto thee, O Lord, in an acceptable time: O God, in the multitude of thy mercy hear me, in the truth of thy salvation.”

C. When God prompts us to pray, we should do it immediately, for it may be for the saving of a life.

3. Concerning our opportunities

A. Psalm 95:7-9, “For he is our God; and we are the people of his pasture, and the sheep of his hand. Today if ye will hear his voice, Harden not your heart, as in the provocation, and as in the day of temptation in the wilderness: When your fathers tempted me, proved me, and saw my work.”

B. If we hear God’s voice today and we fail to respond or harden our heart, it may cost us a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. We may come one day too late. A generation of the children of Israel missed out on the Promise Land that could have been theirs. Let’s not miss out on God’s blessings by putting off what should be done today.

Pharaoh was getting bombarded by the many plagues from God through Moses one after another, and not it was time for the frogs. Frogs were in the drinking water, food, beds and just everywhere you could imagine. Pharaoh called for Moses and requested that he take away the frogs. Moses asked Pharaoh, “When do you want them gone?” And Pharaoh replied, “Tomorrow!” Exodus 8:8-10, “Then Pharaoh called for Moses and Aaron, and said, Entreat the Lord, that he may take away the frogs from me, and from my people; and I will let the people go that they may do sacrifice unto the Lord. And Moses said unto Pharoah, Glory over me: when shall I entreat for thee, and for thy servants, and for they people, to destroy the frogs from thee and thy houses that they may remain in the river only? And he said, Tomorrow. And he said, Be it according to thy word: that thou mayest knowthat there is none like unto the Lord our God.” What Pharaoh was saying was give me one more miserable night with he frogs. Why put off until tomorrow what can be taken care of today?

In the time management we should handle the problem before the problem handles us. This is done by not being a procrastinator.

God says, “Today.”

The devil says, “Tomorrow.”

We say, “_____?_____.”

