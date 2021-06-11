‘Rescued & Resolved’ at RACC tonight

Join Rose Avenue Community Center tonight for a “Home Cooked” Dinner and a wonderful time of worship and fellowship.

“Rescued & Resolved” — a group of local talented musicians from Heritage Memorial Church — love to worship, share Jesus and encourage the church.

Pastor Joy Stanforth will be sharing a message. There is no charge for the Friday night events.

A love offering will be taken for those who choose to contribute. Doors open at 6 p.m. with the event starting at 6:30 p.m.

Rose Ave Community Center is located at 412 Rose Ave. in Washington Court House. If you need transportation contact Fayette County Transportation at 740-335-9628. The cost of transportation for this meal and event, and for local trips, is paid for by RACC.

Rescued & Resolved https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/06/web1_RESCUED-AND-RESOLVED-2021.jpg Rescued & Resolved Courtesy photo