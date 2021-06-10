Logos summer celebration set for June 19

Take a Saturday morning break to come and celebrate the fact that we have been set free if we choose to be. Set free from drama, anxiety, insecurity, and every other negative and dark emotion the enemy throws at us. If we are intentional in positioning ourselves for this freedom, our God is faithful to deliver and heal. When a big group of women come together to worship, learn, and encourage one another, changed lives are the result.

We are having Sharon Boland all the way from Grants Pass, Oregon to teach us the word. Sharon is a powerful woman of God who is studied in the scriptures and anointed by God to preach and teach. Teresa Hurt, along with Sharon and Mary Jane Carter, will be leading us in worship. Teresa, Sharon, and Mary’s profession has been gospel and worship music their entire lives. They will definitely lead us into the presence of the Lord.

Your presence in the room will encourage another person. You being here will without a doubt affirm all of the people that work hard to have these events. We bless one another when we don’t even know it just by being faithful and entering in.

The Logos summer celebration will be held on June 19, we will have a continental breakfast at 9:30 a.m. This is going to be an amazing day.

The Logos service is held at 240 Courthouse Parkway in Washington C.H. Child care is provided. For more information, call 740-335-9641.

