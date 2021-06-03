Mark your calendars for outreach event

Mark your calendars for Operation Blessing Community Outreach!

The outreach is sponsored by Grace Community Church and the Street Ministry. It is scheduled for Saturday, June 19 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 2969 State Route 753 S.E. in Washington Court House.

Everything during the outreach is free. There will be drawings at different times throughout the event for microwaves, bikes, Hoverboards, sweepers, Memory Foam mattresses and charcoal Grills.

There also will be tables of free items set up. We will have totes of groceries to give away and a food truck giving free hot food! The food truck is the “Neighborhood Relief Ministries” food truck out of Lima.

But most important, come expecting to see, feel and hear the love of Christ. You will hear about Jesus. You will know you are important, loved and cared about at this event.

There will be a place for prayer, a place to share your concerns and/or needs. My prayer is that you will go home with much more then just some food and free items, but that you will leave knowing you are loved and that your Hope is found in Jesus.