“You mean you want me to rush that order ahead of that rush order I am rushing to rush out? I know you needed it yesterday, but I can only do so much.”

Have you ever felt like you have taken on too much? Sure you have, and it has robbed you of a balanced life. Balancing our lives is knowing when to say when.

Sometimes we become our worst enemies by refusing to say, “Okay, that’s enough!” On the other hand, I’m not saying lie back, be careful, and take it easy. Just be sure that what you are killing yourself for is worth the effort involved.

Someone said that being a success is knowing what you can and can’t do. In other words, don’t let your expectations exceed our limitations. When you become run-down and burned out, what good are you? Jesus said, “Let’s come apart into a desert place.” If we don’t come apart, we will come apart.

Burning the candle at both ends may be necessary for a time, but it isn’t the lifestyle for a balanced person. Dead batteries are hard to revive; we need to take time to re-charge every day. Don’t run out of gas! Know when to say when.

There is a price to be paid for all gain, and we better be sure we are not trading diamonds for coal.

Proverbs 15:27, “He that is greedy of gain troubleth his own house.”

Great wisdom is found in knowing what prosperity does to cloud our thinking.

Proverbs 30:7-9, “Two things have I required of thee; deny me them not before I die: Remove far from me vanity and lies; give me neither poverty nor riches; feed me with food convenient for me: Lest I be full, deny thee and say, who is the Lord? Or least I be poor, and steal, and take the name of my God in vain.”

Knowing when to say when is doing what needs to be done when it’s time to be done.

Ecclesiastes 3:1-8, “To every thing there is a season, and a time to every purpose under the heaven: A time to be born, and a time to die; a time to plant, and a time to pluck up that which is planted: A time to kill, and a time to heal; a time to break down, and a time to build up; A time to weep, and a time to laugh; a time to mourn, and a time to dance; A time to cast away stones, and a time to gather stones together; a time to embrace, and a time to refrain from embracing; A time to get, and a time to lose; a time to keep, and a time to cast away; A time to rend, and a time to sew; a time to keep silence, and a time to speak; A time to love, and a time to hate; a time of war, and a time of peace.”

Know when to say when!

Anchor Baptist Church

456 Jamison Rd., Washington Court House, OH

(740) 333-7777

https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/05/web1_C1D680F5-D85F-4581-9621-655FE63EEF79-1-1-2.jpeg