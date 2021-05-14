‘Work in Progress’ at RACC tonight

Please join Rose Avenue Community Center as the Gospel Music Trio “Work In Progress” ministers in song and praise tonight at 6:30 p.m.

Featuring Paul Michael Barber, John Sipe and Barb Wilson, their ministry mission is to Exalt the Savior Jesus Christ, Evangelize the sinner and equip the saints for God’s work. Their concerts are filed with the Gospel of Jesus Christ in song and praise.

“We like to mix in old hymns with more current songs that people are familiar with and songs range from lively, toe-tapping music to more moderately-paced songs, presented to stir the soul and prepare the heart for true worship.”

Work in Progress chooses their songs very carefully, and they “Work very hard on our vocal blend because we believe God deserves the very best!” Work in Progress chose their name because they believe that they, like all Christians, “are a true work in progress, always striving to be better at what we do, but realizing that perfection doesn’t come until God takes us home to be with Him.”

Work in Progress wants to make Christ known to the world through a loving, growing, giving and serving attitude. Just to see souls saved for eternity through Jesus Christ and the name of God glorified is their only desire, and they “know people don’t care about how much you know until they know how much you care!”

As we have transitioned into a new format for worship, we will be gathering for a time of singing and praise, along with a free community meal, beginning at 6:30 p.m. Jacob Wilson and Kenzie Wise will be leading worship in song and praise, and Pastor Joy Stanforth will be bringing a Bible-based, relevant message. As the meal is being served, we will continue with praise and worship through live Gospel music.

As an outreach of Rose Avenue Community Center and Church, we will meet every Friday at 6:30 p.m., doors open at 6 p.m. Bringing different local, regional and national singers, song writers, musical groups and recording artists to the stage each week all for the glory of God. We offer free admission and free food and drinks. To help support this ministry, a free-will offering will be received. Rose Avenue Community Center is located at 412 Rose Ave. in Washington C.H.

For your safety, social distancing will be observed and wearing a mask is required. Additionally, we will continue to adhere to an enhanced schedule of cleaning and disinfecting of facilities and surfaces as well.

RACC and Heritage Church have partnered with Fayette County Transportation to provide transportation to all Friday night meals and services at RACC at no cost to the passenger.

Those interested will need to schedule a ride by calling 740-335-9628 between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., Monday – Friday. A pick-up time will be given and those who ride will be taken back home when the evening events are over. The vehicles are equipped for mobility needs including wheelchairs. This service is available for everyone—all you have to do is call and schedule.

“Work in Progress” https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/05/web1_WORK-IN-PROGRESS.jpg “Work in Progress” Courtesy photo