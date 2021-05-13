When we were building the church building, I was having trouble sleeping. I found that even though I was tired, my mind would be racing with the thoughts of what had to be done.

I came in this morning and our custodian told me that the same thing was happening to his wife. These experiences are common for many people. Something that we just can not quit thinking about keeps us up at night. Maybe counting sheep would be the answer—at least that is what I thought as a child. I have tried that, and it does not work. The next thing you experience is that you start to worry about not sleeping. It is like a snowball because the harder you try, the worse it gets and your sleeplessness is compounded.

When I was going through those sleepless nights, I had a lady tell me that I needed to get out of the dirt and into the word. She was speaking of the bible, the word of God. At first I could not figure out what that meant. About 3 weeks went by and it started to make sense to me as I searched the Word of God.

Philippians 4:8, “Whatever things are true, whatever things are noble, whatever things are just, whatever things are pure, whatever things are lovely, whatever things are of good report, if there is any virtue and if there is anything praiseworthy, mediate one these things.” I had to first evaluate the things that were keeping me awake and then see how they measured up to the advise Paul was giving to the Philippians. I then had to find out why I was out of bounds on these things that had taken over my thoughts.

Again: “Get out of the dirt and into the word.” According to the word, we were created by God, from the dust of the earth. I was thinking about things from a physical perspective and not a spiritual one. Jesus said in Matthew 6:25, “I say to you, do not worry about your life, what you will eat or what you will drink; nor about your body, what you will put on. Is not life more than food and the body more than clothing? When I began to see that all of my sleepless nights were due to my way of thinking, I was able to read His word, see things from a spiritual perspective, think on those things, and sleep at night.

These are the every day issues that we look into at the Gathering Place every Sunday morning at 10:30 and Wednesday evening at 7. We also have Life Groups every Sunday morning at 9:30 for those who want to connect. Join us and we will experience this journey of life together.

Pastor John Pfeifer

