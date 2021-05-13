Dividing our time

Psalm 90:12, “So teach us to number our days, that we may apply our hearts unto wisdom.”

Each day brings the same fourteen hundred and forty minutes no matter how you slice it. Life is to be lived one day at a time. So, if we are going to divide our time, it must be on that basis.

Psalm 118:24, “This is the day which the Lord hath made; we will rejoice and be glad in it.”

Notice, good days are made—they don’t just happen. But also notice that not every day is our best day. We can’t always control the circumstances around us.

So to divide our time or to balance our day is to make sure certain things are added to our lives in a twenty-four hour period, no matter what the circumstances.

Each day should be lived to the fullest and on purpose. That would include doing first things first.

Matthew 6:33, “But seek ye first the kingdom of God, and his righteousness; and all these things shall be added unto you.” Psalm 37:4, “Delight thyself also in the Lord; and he shall give thee the desires of thine heart.”

God deserves first place. If we take care of our spirit’s needs first, He will in turn help us with our mind and body.

