One day at a time

1. Psalm 61:8, “So will I sing praise unto thy name for ever, that I may daily perform my vow.” Each day we need to thank and praise the Lord for who He is and what He is doing in our lives. Then we need to do those things necessary to stay on target with our goals.

2. Proverbs 8:34, “Blessed is the man that heareth me, watching daily at my gates, waiting at the posts of my doors.” Hearing and watching would involve our communication with God—whether it would be by Bible study, prayer, or just staying in touch with God.

3. Luke 9:23, “And he said to them all, If any man will come after me, let him deny himself, and take up his cross daily, and follow me.” Following the Lord and choosing to serve Him is a daily proposition that requires self-denial. He must increase and we must decrease.

4. Hebrews 3:13, “But exhort one another daily, while it is called Today; lest any of you be hardened through the deceitfulness of sin.” If we can make it a point to lighten the load or encourage someone every day, it will go a long way in balancing our lives.

Common sense dictates time allotted for eating, sleeping, playing, and working. Additional time is needed for mind expansion and staying fit physically. Guard your time. It is the most precious thing you have to give. When it is gone, it can never be brought back.

We need to not only balance our time, but also we need to interweave our activities so that we accomplish more than just one thing. Learn something in order to help someone else, fellowship as you eat, or perhaps teach as you play. Above all, remember to ask yourself: What will you do today that will last for eternity? I Corinthians 10:31, “Whether therefore ye eat, or drink, or whatsoever ye do, do all to the glory of God.”

