Celebrating Moms

Mothers Day is this Sunday, and it is a very special day that we all need to celebrate.

I watch moms with toddlers as they dedicate almost all of their time to their child. When the little one cries because they have hurt their finger or stubbed a toe, mom picks them up to comfort them. When their child laughs, they share the joy of laughter with them.

Most moms I know will do anything for their children. I have seen them take up for their kids even when those kids are wrong. I traveled 4 or 5 days a week in a music ministry for years. I have found out that during that time Glenda didn’t tell me half of the things our kids were getting into. She later told me that she didn’t need to tell me because she had taken care of it. That is what moms do!

Proverbs 4:3

“When I was my Fathers’ son, tender and the only one in the sight of my mother.”

Last year at this time, we were dealing with a disease that no one knew much about. Many people were staying at home and did not spend Mothers Day with their moms. I am so thankful that we can be with our moms this Mothers Day. My mom stepped out of this life a few years ago and is now with Jesus. The wonderful thing is that even though she is not with us in body, she lives in our memories. If your mom has crossed over as mine has, we are the legacy she left behind. We were once those little kids that took up most of her time. We were the ones that hurt our fingers or stubbed our toe and were comforted by our moms.

We can all experience peace and comfort by being a part of a family that is out of this world. We can all choose to be part of the family of God. He has been watching over us our entire life.

Psalms 22:10

“I was cast upon You from birth. From my mothers’ womb You have been My God.”

We will be celebrating Mothers’ Day at the Gathering Place this Sunday at 10:30 a.m. and would invite you to bring your mother and celebrate with us. We will be sending a gift home with all of the mothers as a token of our appreciation for them.

Pastor John Pfeifer

https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/05/pfeifer-mug-B-W-1-1-.pdf