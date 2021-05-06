The Darlings at RACC tonight

Join Rose Avenue Community Center tonight at 6:30 p.m. as they welcome to the stage The Darlings, as they share the Word of God in song and worship.

Robert and Karly have been married five years and are from the Leesburg area where they actively host mid-week Bible studies within their home as well as attending other churches in the area, and they love singing Southern Gospel music for the glory of God—with a passion to share the Gospel of Jesus Christ using the talent God has given them.

Robert is a warehouse worker and Karly is a stay-at-home mother of two beautiful special-needs children, yet with the hearts of servants, they eagerly step out in faith to sing about our Lord and Savior, to share His Holy Word and to teach others the truth of the Gospel. They are eager to give God all the glory and are most thankful He has chosen them for His ministry work. Robert and Karly just want to share the love they have for Jesus and their deep desire to see souls saved for His Kingdom and lives healed through Jesus Christ.

As we have transitioned into a new format for worship, we will be gathering for a time of singing and praise, along with a free community meal, beginning at 6:30 p.m. Jacob Wilson and Kenzie Wise will be leading worship in song and praise, and Pastor Joy Stanforth will be bringing a Bible-based, relevant message. As the meal is being served, we will continue with praise and worship through live Gospel music.

As an outreach of Rose Avenue Community Center and Church, we will meet every Friday at 6:30 p.m., doors open at 6 p.m. Bringing different local, regional and national singers, song writers, musical groups and recording artists to the stage each week all for the glory of God. We offer free admission and free food and drinks. To help support this ministry, a free-will offering will be received. Rose Avenue Community Center is located at 412 Rose Ave. in Washington C.H.

For your safety, social distancing will be observed and wearing a mask is required. Additionally, we will continue to adhere to an enhanced schedule of cleaning and disinfecting of facilities and surfaces as well.

RACC and Heritage Church have partnered with Fayette County Transportation to provide transportation to all Friday night meals and services at RACC at no cost to the passenger.

Those interested will need to schedule to ride by calling 740-335-9628 between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., Monday – Friday. A pick-up time will be given and those who ride will be taken back home when the evening events are over. The vehicles are equipped for mobility needs including wheelchairs. This service is available for everyone—all you have to do is call and schedule.

The Darlings https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/05/web1_ROBERTKARLY-DARLING-2.jpg The Darlings Courtesy photo