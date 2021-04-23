‘Spiritual Echoes’ at RACC tonight

Be sure to join Rose Avenue Community Center tonight at 6:30 p.m. as they welcome “The Spiritual Echoes.”

The Spiritual Echoes are from central Ohio and have been singing southern gospel music for nearly 30 years. From humble beginnings in a small Baptist church in Lockbourne, they have been traveling to events and churches in Kentucky, West Virginia, and throughout Ohio for many years. The Spiritual Echoes are not limited to these states but willing to travel anywhere the Lord sees fit.

Many group members have come and gone through the years, including singers and musicians, yet God keeps providing new talent to carry on His mission. They have written some of their own material, but they still enjoy singing the old songs and hymns of yesterday with, perhaps, a little tweaking to give the songs a modern feel. They sing from the heart and know what and who they are singing about. They are a fun, down-to-earth group of Christians who desire to share the love and compassion of Jesus Christ with everyone they meet and to see souls saved by His Grace.

If you would like this Spirit-filled group to minister at your church or event, please contact them at (614) 595-9776. To view their full schedule visit: www.gospelgigs.com/TheSpiritualEchoes and, you can follow and like them on: www.Facebook.com/thespiritualechoes.

As we have transitioned into a new format for worship, we will be gathering for a time of singing and praise, along with a free community meal, beginning at 6:30 p.m. Jacob Wilson and Kenzie Wise will be leading worship in song and praise and Pastor Joy Stanforth will be bringing a Bible-based, relevant message as the meal is being served we will continue with praise and worship through live Gospel music.

As an outreach of Rose Avenue Community Center and Church, we will meet every Friday at 6:30 p.m., doors open at 6 p.m. Bringing different local, regional and national singers, song writers, musical groups and recording artists to the stage each week, all for the glory of God, we offer free admission and free food and drinks. To help support this ministry, a free-will offering will be received. Rose Avenue Community Center is located at 412 Rose Ave., in Washington C.H.

For your safety, social distancing will be observed, and wearing a mask is required. Additionally, we will continue to adhere to an enhanced schedule of cleaning and disinfecting of facilities and surfaces as well.

RACC and Heritage Church have partnered with Fayette County Transportation to provide transportation to all Friday night meals and services at RACC at no cost to the passenger.

Those interested will need to schedule to ride by calling 740-335-9628 between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., Monday – Friday. A pick-up time will be given and those who ride will be taken back home when the evening events are over. The vehicles are equipped for mobility needs including wheelchairs. This service is available for everyone—all you have to do is call and schedule.

‘Spiritual Echoes’ https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/04/web1_SPIRITUAL-ECHOES-2016.jpg ‘Spiritual Echoes’ Courtesy photo