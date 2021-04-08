Finding the ‘right information’

The information age is a historical period that began in the mid-20th century at a time when the baby boomers were being born. It was a rapid shift from the industry that had been established by the Industrial Revolution. In the generation of the baby boomers’ grandparents, the economy was based upon industry but now it is built on information technology. So most of the seniors that are still alive today are a product of the information age.

We have now moved into an age of social media which gives an opportunity for anyone to post their thoughts. These posts are sometimes productive, but many times they are just pushing an agenda or giving the opinion of the person who posts them. Because of this trend, the things we hear may or may not be true, much less productive.

We are now in the third generation of people born into the rapid shift brought about by the information age. For three generations we have formed our beliefs by what we have obtained through the information we have been given. The question we must ask ourselves is: “How much of this information is true?”

Social media is just someone’s personal opinion and I have no idea of their expertise in the subject they are addressing. During the Industrial Revolution things that were accepted were the things that had been proven to work. Many things today are accepted because we have been told they are the right thing. They have not been tried and proven and if they were they would fail.

There are three foundational building blocks of a society that have been tried and tested through many generations. They are family, religion, and culture. These three things, if they are established on Godly principles, will be a foundation for a life of peace and prosperity.

Jesus gave a parable in Matthew 7: 26-27. “Anyone who hears my teaching and does not obey it, is foolish like a person who builds a house on sand. When the rains and floods come and the winds beat against that house, it will collapse with a mighty crash.”

These are the everyday issues we deal with at the Gathering Place every Sunday morning at 10:30 and Wednesday evening at 7. You are invited.

