Celebrating Easter Sunday

This Sunday Christians throughout the world will be celebrating the resurrection of Jesus. Many people call it by the name “Easter” or “Resurrection Sunday.” In some ways it is like the Super Bowl of Christianity. Many people that have not been to a worship service in a while will even attend to celebrate this event throughout our nation. I remember as a child we would get all dressed up in our best clothes for this special day. I also remember sitting behind women wearing large Easter hats that completely blocked my view of the stage. Maybe in your mind you have many memories of Easter as well. As a child Easter was more about finding a basket of candy than anything else. I knew this was the day that Jesus rose from the grave, but I was focused on the candy more than the Christ.

It was on the first Easter morning that we read the account of what it is really about in MATTHEW 28:1-10 which says: “After the Sabbath, at dawn on the first day of the week, Mary Magdalene and the other Mary went to look at the tomb. There was a violent earthquake, for an angel of the Lord came down from heaven and, going to the tomb, rolled back the stone and sat on it. His appearance was like lightning, and his clothes were white as snow. The guards were so afraid of him that they shook and became like dead men. The angel said to the women, “Do not be afraid, for I know that you are looking for Jesus, who was crucified. He is not here; he has risen, just as he said. Come and see the place where he lay. Then go quickly and tell his disciples: ‘He has risen from the dead and is going ahead of you into Galilee. There you will see him.’ Now I have told you.”

So the women hurried away from the tomb, afraid yet filled with joy, and ran to tell his disciples. Suddenly Jesus met them. “Greetings,” he said. They came to him, clasped his feet and worshiped him. Then Jesus said to them, “Do not be afraid. Go and tell my brothers to go to Galilee; there they will see me.” This is the real message of Easter that God sent his son to die for us on a cross, and three days later he rose from the grave to defeat death. It’s because of Jesus that we are forgiven. It’s because of Jesus that we have life after death. It’s because of Jesus that we have the promise of being with God in heaven for eternity. As a child it was about a bunny and candy, but as an adult nothing even compares to the true message of Easter. No matter what we face in this life we have hope because Jesus has conquered sin, Satan, and death! I ask you today where will you place your focus this Easter?

We live in a world filled with many empty promises. We see all kinds of commercials and constant online ads telling us how we can be happy, or rich, or famous, lose weight, and more if we will only purchase whatever it is they are trying to sell. The world gives us promises that are full of emptiness, but on Easter God gave us emptiness that is filled with promises. This Sunday at South Side we are going to unpack “The Empty Promises of Easter.”

