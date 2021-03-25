The problem of the loss of a loved one

I feel like part of me died when they passed on. Have you been there? It’s more than a worn out old shoe you toss in the trash, or a sentimental car that we sell, or even a house we lose in a disaster. We’re talking about someone we said I do to, gave birth to, and enjoyed each other’s company like no other. There comes a time when we must say goodbye to the dearest and best to us, how we look at death will determine our recovery from such a loss.

The act of death is cold and scary at its best. The feeling of helplessness overwhelms us. The act of death may be cruel, but death itself is the end of pain, sorrow, and suffering for the Christian Ecclesiastes 7:1, “A good name is better than precious ointment; and the day of death than the day of one’s birth.” Psalms 116:15, “Precious in the sight of the Lord is the death of his saints.”

Jesus Christ won the victory over death and the grave for everyone who will believe that He is the resurrection, and the life. We ought to view death as temporary separation. Not as someone who is gone or lost; but someone who is away waiting for us to join them.

To have and to lose is better than not having at all. Think of all the good times and the precious memories. As long as we remember them and their influence in our lives, they will never be far from us. Forget the notion that you must erase the memory of the loss because it is too painful to remember. Grieve because you miss them but thank the Lord for the time you spent together. When you can say, the Lord giveth and the Lord taketh away, blessed be the name of the Lord, you are on your way to recovery.

The one who leaves this old world before we do, enters into their eternal rest. That’s good for them but we must carry on claiming the promises of God. A wonderful promise is found in Revelation 21:4, “And God shall wipe away all tears from their eyes; and there shall be no more death, neither sorrow, nor crying, neither shall there be any more pain: for the former things are passed away.”

There is coming a day when we will be united with our loved ones that have passed on before us. What a day that will be.

Let’s live the best life we can for those that have went on before us. They have invested in our lives and deserve a good return. I would like to think they are cheering us on.

God who knows the end from the beginning has an appointed time for us all. If it’s early in life He may be sparing us from many hardships. Whatever the case, God knows best.

Anchor Baptist Church

456 Jamison Rd

Washington Court House, OH

(740) 333-7777

https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/03/web1_C1D680F5-D85F-4581-9621-655FE63EEF79-3.jpeg