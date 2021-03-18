The problem with loneliness

One man was said to be so lonely he would pay anybody to talk with him on the phone. Have you been that lonely?

Some people could be lonely in a crowd. That’s because they are lonely for someone in particular. Someone who cares, understands them, and wants to share their company. Here is good news, God is that someone in particular all the time. When we know God; we are never alone.

Hebrews 13:5b, “I will never leave thee, nor forsake thee.”

How do we make it when these feelings of loneliness overwhelm us? First, we need to rest in God’s grace, He giveth more grace when the way gets tough.

2 Corinthians 12:9, “And he said unto me, My grace is sufficient for thee: for my strength is made perfect in weakness.”

God is all we need, is more than just a saying. It’s something you can bank on.

Secondly, we need to take action, get involved with something and see what God has for us. Get lost in a cause. Helping people and feeling needed is powerful medicine for loneliness. Somebody needs what you can do. You sow your friendliness, and you can’t help but reap many friends.

Thirdly, loneliness is not the last chapter in your life. It’s just another valley. We must keep walking through the loneliness until the sun shines bright again. It will shine again.

Lastly, fellowship is found in good local churches. The church, its pastor, and people are there to love and help care for you. You’re only a prayer away from your best friend and only a call away from a good local church. You don’t have to be alone and with God you’re not.

