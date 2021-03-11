The problem of forgiveness

We must forgive because we have need of forgiveness in our own lives.

Matthew 6:14 & 15, “For if ye forgive men their trespasses, your heavenly Father will also forgive you: But if ye forgive not men their trespasses, neither will your Father forgive your trespasses.”

Forgiveness is a two-way street. We are forgiven so we can forgive. We forgive so we can be forgiven. God forgives and forgets. We remember and get bitter. Bitterness is the cancer of the soul brought about by an unforgiving heart.

When we ask our Lord to forgive us there is no pleading or begging involved. The reason is He has forgiveness ready. He paid the price for our sins; the penalty had been satisfied with His death and resurrection. We acknowledge that He can forgive us by our confession.

1 John 1:9, “If we confess our sins, he is faithful and just to forgive us our sins, and to cleanse us from all unrighteousness.”

God is just waiting on our confession. The only sin God can’t forgive is the one that is never confessed because of unbelief. There is no limit to God’s forgiveness.

There should be no limit on our forgiveness either.

Luke 17:4, “And if he trespass against thee seven times in a day, and seven times in a day turn again to thee, saying I repent; thou shalt forgive him.”

We must do it for Christ’s sake.

Ephesians 4:32, “And be ye kind one to another, tenderhearted, forgiving one another, even as God for Christ’s sake hath forgiven you.”

We should anticipate someone who offends us or does us wrong and not be surprised by it. We should have forgiveness ready just like our Lord. Even if the one who has wronged you doesn’t repent or ask for your forgiveness, do it anyway. You will be able to forget it and not become bitter. Let God settle the score.

Romans 12:19-21, “ Dearly beloved, avenge not yourselves, but rather give place unto wrath: for it is written, Vengeance is mine; I will repay, saith the Lord. Therefore if thine enemy hunger, feed him; if he thirst, give him drink: for in so doing thou shalt heap coals of fire on his head. Be not overcome of evil, but overcome evil with good.”

Why not accept the forgiveness we have in Christ Jesus and display forgiveness because of our love for Christ’s sake?

