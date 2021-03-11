Everyone likes a positive person yet they are drawn to a negative report. That is not consistent but it is somewhat predictable. How can we want to distance ourselves from a person who is complaining and yet desire to hear what is commonly called gossip? Or how can we wish for the best and expect the worst?

It seems that at the root of this dilemma is our perception of what hope does for mankind. Hope shines brightest when the hour is darkest; it motivates when discouragement comes; it energizes when our body is tired; hope sweetens when bitterness bites; it sings when the melodies are gone; it believes when the evidence is eliminated; hope listens for answers when no one is talking; it climbs over obstacles when no one is helping; it endures hardship when no one is caring; it smiles confidently when no one is laughing; hope presses toward victory when no one is encouraging; it dares to give when no one is sharing; and hope brings victory when no one is winning.

(Published: Beacon Hill Press)

In the British Museum hangs a painting called “Hope.” In the background of the painting are outlines of the continents and oceans of the earth. In the front of the painting a beautiful woman sits at a harp. Nearly all of the strings of the harp are dangling from the top of the harp ending up in the woman’s lap. A man observing the painting asked his friend why they would call such a painting “Hope.” The friends reply was that hope is the song of a broken instrument. It is the plucking of that one remaining string and knowing that you can still make music.

Being positive is knowing there are no hopeless situations; there are only people who have grown hopeless about them. The book of James teaches us that a double minded man is unstable in all of his ways. Choose the good report, not the bad one. Twelve spies were sent out to evaluate the promised land. Ten came back with a bad report and two brought back a good report. You may not be in the majority, but you will always come out ahead. The people believed the bad report and were forced into the wilderness for 40 long years.

