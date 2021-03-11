Gathering Place to host update on Israel

Why is it that the small nation of Israel and its right to exist dominate such a large amount of the world’s attention and the conflict for its existence threatens world peace?

From the beginning verses of Genesis to the last verse in Revelation it is clear that God has a specific purpose in mind for the nation of Israel. The body of Christ needs to be educated as to what is really happening in that part of the world.

We are honored to have guest speakers who live and work in Israel this Sunday, March 14 at 6 p.m. at The Gathering Place.

Our guests are experiencing first hand the important events in the middle east. Biblical prophecy has pointed toward these events for 4,000 years. Their direct account will give you a biblical understanding of the purposes of God for the state of Israel and the behind the scenes perspective of today’s news reports.

The Gathering Place is located at 240 Courthouse Parkway in Washington Court House. You can contact the church at (740) 335-9641 for more information.