The problem with worrying

Telling someone not to worry is like telling a bird not to fly or a fish not to swim. It just comes naturally. It’s supernatural not to worry. If you never worry, I would worry about you.

What does worrying do for us? Gives us something to do. Like rocking in a rocking chair, it keeps us busy, but we don’t go anywhere. Another benefit of worrying is that it keeps doctors and drug stores in business. Over $25,000,000 is spent on nerve relaxing medicines each year by Americans. Worrying also gives us experience over problems that never happened. Today’s energy is often wasted on tomorrow’s possibilities. Another plus is that of giving us an early retirement from life.

What can we do about worrying? First, we can admit, we do it. Then we can look for divine help. Whatever it is you’re worrying about, just follow these steps given in God’s Word.

Number One: Come to God. Matthew 11:28-30, “Come unto me, all ye that labor and are heavy laden, and I will give you rest. Take my yoke upon you, and learn of me; for I am meek and lowly in heart: and ye shall find rest unto your souls. For my yoke is easy, and my burden is light.”

Number Two: Leave your burdens there. I Peter 5:7, “Casting all your care upon him; for he careth for you.” Take it to the Lord in prayer, for He cares and understands like no other.

Number Three: Leave it in God’s hands. Psalms 37:5, “Commit thy way unto the Lord; trust also in him; and he shall bring it to pass.” We just trust God to take care of it. Those things I have no control over should cause me to rest in God’s Providence for my life. Those things I can change, or control ought to challenge me to roll up my sleeves and do something about it.

Number Four: Rejoice in His blessings to us. Philippians 4:4, 6 & 7, “Rejoice in the Lord always and again I say, Rejoice. Be careful for nothing; but in everything by prayer and supplication with thanksgiving let your requests be made known unto God. And the peace of God, which passeth all understanding, shall keep your hearts and minds through Christ Jesus.” When you are thankful, you are not worrying.

Number Five: We need to think right. The positive is the eraser of negative. Philippians 4:8, “Finally, brethren, whatsoever things are true, whatsoever things are honest, whatsoever things are just, whatsoever things are pure, whatsoever things are lovely, whatsoever things are of good report: if there be any virtue, and if there be any praise, think on these things.”

Don’t worry, be happy, won’t work unless there is a supernatural God at work in our lives. Be happy, don’t worry, there is.

