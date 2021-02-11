Jason Crabb, ‘Good Night Out Tour’ coming to The Gathering Place

The Gathering Place Church announces the appearance of Jason Crabb and comedian Mickey Bell in “The Good Night Out Tour” on Friday, Feb. 26 at 7 p.m. This fun and encouraging event is free and open to the public.

In his career, Kentucky-born Jason Crabb has won a Grammy and 21 Dove Awards – being named the Gospel Music Association’s Dove Awards Artist and Male Vocalist of the year along with Song of the Year.

Crabb’s electrifying stage presence, powerhouse vocals and magnetic personality have endeared him to millions across the world – through extensive personal appearances, media coverage, and social media including over 20 million views on YouTube.

Jason will be joined by comedian Mickey Bell. Mickey is quickly becoming one of the most sought after entertainers. His quick wit and his ability to entertain crowds of all ages has him performing on stages all across America. His shows are high energy and more than just corny church jokes. Comedian Mickey shares funny stories from his life experiences.

The Gathering Place Church is located at 240 Courthouse Parkway in Washington Court House. You can contact the church at gpchurchwch@gmail.com or (740) 335-9641 for more information about the event.

