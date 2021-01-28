Problems can produce policy

Policy is any plan of action to manage or carry on one’s affairs. Living too long or dying too early was a problem that caused a company to develop an insurance policy to protect against such a problem.

The problem of civil rights has produced policy in the form of laws. The problem of religious freedom brought Pilgrims to a new land which later resulted in the signing of the Declaration of Independence.

Have you ever thought of problems as policy makers? Certain problems cause us to take a plan of action to make life easier, safer, and more productive.

Acts 6:1-3, “And in those days, when the number of the disciples were multiplied, there arose a murmuring of the Grecians against the Hebrews, because their widows were neglected in the daily ministration. Then the twelve called the multitude of the disciples unto them, and said, It is not reason that we should leave the Word of God, and serve tables. Wherefore, brethren, look ye out among you seven men of honest report, full of the Holy Ghost and wisdom, whom we may appoint over this business.”

Deacons were established in the early church, as a result of a problem. Problems need to be worked out by taking a plan of action. Most of Paul’s letters to the different churches were to correct a problem. Today we are still learning from the timeless letters.

What problems do you have right now that could lead to a policy for the betterment of life?

We need a policy or plan of action to help manage our problems. Looking at our problems from this point of view, will keep us from falling into the same situation or repeating the same mistake.

Got a problem, make a policy.

