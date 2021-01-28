Getting Ahead: ‘Privilege’

Privilege is defined as a benefit enjoyed by an individual or a limited group of individuals. Privilege is not a right. It is favor from a source that has the ability to show that favor.

The Constitution of The United States was written so that every citizen would have the right to pursue happiness. The problem is, as men try to pursue happiness, it seems that it is impossible to have it for any lasting time. Those who are privileged will have the means to pursue that ever evading happiness, while those who are not privileged will be trampled under foot.

There is a saying: “When the tide comes in, all ships float higher.” That is the way we should face life because there is no happiness to be experienced when all of our efforts are self-absorbed. We can do great things when we pull together in unity.

In the book of Genesis God looked down on mankind who had one language as they were building a tower to the heavens to make a name for themselves. God said that now that they were of one mind and language, nothing would be impossible for them to do. So God confused their language and they could not understand one another. With their inability to communicate, they were scattered over the face of the earth and had to cease building their tower. This is a testimony to the power we have if we work in unity. God was against their selfish motive so even He had to take drastic action to stop them.

Jesus’s message was that we love one another. He told us to think of others as we think of ourselves, to forgive as we have been forgiven, and to be in unity as He and our Heavenly Father are in unity. If we would just live the way that Jesus taught us to live, God would use His ability to make us a truly privileged people. This is the only way we will be able to join our forefathers in saying: “All men are created equal and all men have the right to pursue happiness.”

Pastor John Pfeifer

