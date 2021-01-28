When things don’t work out the way you thought they would

For the followers of Christ NOTHING had worked out the way they thought it would. They had to fight through confusion, discouragement, feelings of hopelessness, and what to do next.

Many of us in 2021 have those exact same feelings. Let’s make the choice to put ourselves in environments that have legitimate answers.

If we want to see and experience the same things the new testament church saw and experienced, we need to study the miraculous, historical, divinely inspired Word of God.

They ate together, they worshipped together, they encouraged one another, they studied the word, and the events of Christ’s life. As a result they saw MANY signs and wonders and the gospel is still being preached 2,000 years later.

Let’s decide to participate and be a part of the ONLY thing that will truly promote change.

THE GOSPEL OF JESUS CHRIST!

As always at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 2, we will have free soup, sandwiches, cookies, and coffee, and our worship service at 7 p.m. The Logos service is held at 240 Courthouse Parkway in Washington C.H.

Please bring every family member or friend that you feel like needs some direction and encouragement.

Child care is provided. For more information, call 740-335-9641.

https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/01/web1_candy-pfeifer.jpg