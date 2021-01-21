The words trouble, troubled, and troubles are found over 200 times in the scriptures. Troubles are to be expected but the trouble is that they come out of the blue, suddenly and without warning. You can be carefree and happy today, and then tomorrow comes with trouble that sets you in a tailspin of frustration. The trouble is even when we think we are prepared for anything a different problem arises. The trouble with life is, we get the test first and lesson later.

The trouble with trouble is we don’t want it. We want every day to be clear, happy, free from worry, and full of prosperity. It’s against our nature to want anything less. But most of our time isn’t spent on the mountaintop but rather in the valleys of despair. The nasty now and now is preparing us for the sweet by and by. The trouble is as a Christian we not only experience the same difficulties as the world does, but we must also contend with a world that opposes Christianity, a real adversary, the Devil, and our own weak flesh.

Ephesians 6:12, “For we wrestle not against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of the darkness of this world, against spiritual wickedness in high places.”

Troubles just don’t happen to bad people, but good people who mind their own business, (go out of their way to help others, and promote good) have bad things happen to them. This world is not fair or just. We must look beyond this old world and see our troubles in the light of eternity.

2 Corinthians 4:17 & 18. “For our light affliction, which is but for a moment, worketh for us a far more exceeding and eternal weight of glory: While we look not at the things which are seen, but at the things which are not seen: for the things which are seen are temporal; but the things which are not seen are eternal.”

The troubles will come but thank God we are more than conquerors through him that loved us. Greater is He that is in us than he that is in the world. A few troubles now, but an eternity that’s carefree, now that’s a bargain. The best is yet to come.

