Getting Ahead: Fix your thoughts on what is true

All my life I have been aware of the saying: “Hear no evil, see no evil, and speak no evil.” I remember the cartoon of three monkeys demonstrating this saying. The first monkey had his hands over his ears. The second monkey would have his hands over his eyes and the third monkey had his hands over his mouth. Many of you have seen this depiction because it was a powerful teaching tool to the children.

Today I think it is something that we all need to reconsider. There is a lot of unrest in our government and it is being passed along to us. When our leaders continue in something long enough, we tend to accept it whether it is truth or fiction. The division that is in them is transferred to us; the citizens.

What we hear enters into our mind. Some of those things are subliminal and we do not comprehend them at the time, but they are still planted. What takes root in our minds creates our world.

Paul told the Philippians to fix their thoughts on what is true, what is honorable, what is right, what is pure, what is lovely, and what is admirable. Think about these things because they are excellent. Keep putting into practice everything you heard from me and the God of peace will be with you which exceeds anything you can understand. The peace that God gives will guard our hearts and minds.

It is time for all of us to take inventory of the things we are listening to. What enters our minds; we speak, and what we speak; we do. What we think is dictated by what we allow to enter our minds!

These are the things we consider at the Gathering Place every Sunday morning at 10:30 and Wednesday evening at 7:30.

Pastor

John Pfeifer

