A purpose and promise for every problem

A problem is something to be worked out. It’s a demand placed upon us without an apparent solution. Problems are measured in degrees of difficulty. We start young solving little problems and continue on in this life with problem after problem.

Does that sound depressing to you? It does to most because they have been led to believe no problems means happiness. A happy life is not the absence of problems, but rather how to handle them. Mark it down, you will always have problems, no matter how rich you are or how spiritual you are.

A problem to us could be God’s tool chiseling away some besetting weight or sin. A problem could be the motivation needed to live better or be involved in something we wouldn’t have. Like the lady who started [M.A.D.D.] Mothers Against Drunk Drivers. We’ve got to make stepping-stones out of problems instead of stumbling blocks. Honey from the bees and lemonade from lemons. Problems give us an opportunity to exercise our faith and prove the faithfulness of God. A problem is what you make it; a challenge or something to worry and complain about.

The problems that come in your life will either make you or break you, the choice is yours. There’s a purpose and a promise for every problem in life. Let’s find the purpose and claim the promises.

Philippians 4:7, “And the peace of God, which passeth all understanding, shall keep your hearts and minds through Christ Jesus.”

