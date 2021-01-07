The Trumpet Sounds: ‘Be together?’

As you know we are living in difficult times. I don’t know about you, but this week broke my heart for our nation. I pray we get some sense of unity and togetherness before we destroy the very foundations that have made us a great nation. We must return to loving one another and not hating one another. We have let “division” keep the fires of separation stoking. Jesus warned us in Matthew 12:25 that “Any kingdom or house divided will not stand.” History teaches us that from hates comes division, and from division war. All of us need to be in prayer that our nation comes “together.”

This month at South Side our series is entitled “Together.” We are talking about the power of togetherness found in the word of God. We are also unpacking the impacts of separations and divisions. I want to be clear that I believe we have a “real” virus and that we need to be “realistic” about it. We need to be “real” careful in these times. I also believe it is possible for us to still be physically together (if not at high risk) as the people of God, and that the impacts of togetherness are needed.

For over 2000 years throughout persecution, plagues, and plots against the church believers made it their priority to come “together.” They did this because Jesus taught that He wanted His people to be together. Understand, if you think our government will anytime soon give you an “all clear” to go back to normal they won’t. You will have to choose to go back to normal first if you’re ever going to live life in a healthy mentally, emotionally, and spiritual way in 2021. Understand biblically that Satan will always work to separate mankind, and God will always work to unify mankind. However, you are the one that gets to decide how you’ll live your life not knowing how much time you truly have to do so.

This Sunday at South Side we will look at how the early believers lived, and what they did as they came together. I believe more now than ever our nation needs God’s people to be together and working together. For almost a year believers have sat in front of a computer or television screen watching church services, and not serving. We cannot change the world if we hide from it. In recent months I’ve observed the tons of inconsistencies of many people going everywhere but to “worship” and the world is working overtime to convince people that they can be “safe” everywhere but at “worship?”

Now please know that I want everyone to be “safe” but there are many levels of safety, and risks that we all encounter every day. I personally believe that it is time for fear to be replaced with faith, and that we can be together and be “cautious” and “courageous.” God has shown me that this virus has caused us to lose something that is so important, and that is needed more now than ever. It’s called the power of togetherness! We need God’s people to come “together” if our nation is ever going to have a chance of coming together. We can’t be light in our closets. However, I do believe we must be together in an intelligent and proactive way.

On Sunday, July 4th, 1848 a cornerstone was laid for the Washington Monument. It was made of pure white marble weighing 24,500 pounds and had been dragged through the streets of Washington from the railroad station to the site. It was a dramatic event – attended by a crowd of about 20,000 people. The President (James K. Polk) led the parade to the site and his carriage was followed by members of his Cabinet, members of the Senate and House of Representatives, military units, and patriotic organizations. There was a 2 hour speech given by the Speaker of the House, after which items were placed in the time capsule that was embedded in the cornerstone. Among the items inside that time capsule were: copies of the Declaration of Independence, copies of the Constitution, a portrait of George Washington, various US coins that were used at the time, an American flag, newspapers from 14 states, and a copy of the constitution of the first organized temperance society in America. Speculation is that it was covered up (buried) during the construction of the monument. It was meant to be a stone that they would remember forever, and yet they lost it. I believe as Christians we have lost something especially important, and it is the power of being “together.”

This Sunday at South Side we will unpack the second week of our new series entitled "Together." On site worship begins at 10:15, and our Children's Ministry offers children's classes for all ages. We are continuing to practice social distancing at our services. If you are unable to attend our online services will be available at 3:00 on Facebook and our website.

