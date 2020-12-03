The Trumpet Sounds: ‘Christmas is not cancelled!’

2020 has been a year of cancellations. Because of the virus we have been living in what is now being called the “cancel culture.” There are so many things right now in our society that are either cancelled or do not even come close to looking like they once did. If you would have told me in 2020 we would all be wearing masks, socially distancing, and quarantining I wouldn’t have believed you. If you would have told me church, football games, sporting events, graduations, weddings, dances, or even how we do thanksgiving would have been this way I would not have believed you. For nine months we have all been living in a cancel culture. We are living in a virtual culture. We now have virtual Church, virtual meetings, virtual work, virtual school, and much more.

In a world that has changed this month at South Side we are going to talk about some things that remain the same. I want you to know no matter what happens in this world there are some things that are never cancelled. 700 years before the birth of Christ the prophet Isaiah spoke these words in Isaiah 9:6-7 “For to us a child is born, to us a son is given, and the government will be on his shoulders. And he will be called Wonderful Counselor, Mighty God, Everlasting Father, Prince of Peace. 7 Of the greatness of his government and peace there will be no end. He will reign on David’s throne and over his kingdom, establishing and upholding it with justice and righteousness from that time on and forever. The zeal of the Lord Almighty will accomplish this.”

A promise from God spoken through His prophet Isaiah that change would come. A promise from God that He would send someone who could help us in a way no one else can. A promise from God that no matter what happens this leader was a “forever and always” leader with a “forever and always” kingdom. Did you know there are 8810 promises of God in the Bible? It amazes me that only He is always able to keep them.

Waiting is something we do not do very well in our society. Whether we are at a restaurant or at the doctor’s office when we feel like the wait has been too long, we grow quickly frustrated. For 9 months we have been dealing with this virus and many have grown weary, angry, depressed, stressed, and frustrated. However, imagine waiting 700 years as a culture for a cure? This is how long the people held on to the words Isaiah spoke and the hope that would come with it. They had hope as they waited for the Messiah. Learn to hang on to hope in this life.

Hope remains no matter what is happening in this world. I want you to grab ahold to the promises of God and remember that Christmas is not cancelled. Yes, there is darkness in our midst, but there is also light. I’ve learned that light shines brightest in darkness. That’s the heart of the Christmas story, an overriding message of hope that is described beautifully in the lyrics of “O Holy Night”: “O holy night, the stars are brightly shining, It is the night of our dear Savior’s birth.” God did not come into our world at high noon. He entered this world in darkness — showing us the way to light. Christmas teaches us that even when things seem dark, we have hope in His everlasting light.

This Sunday at South Side I will share our first week of our new series entitled "Christmas Is Not Cancelled."

Barry Pettit

Lead Pastor

Lead Pastor

South Side Church of Christ

