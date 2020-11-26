Psalms 107:1, “O give thanks unto the Lord, for he is good; for his mercy endureth for ever,”

Thanksgiving need not be a once a year holiday to remember the good of that year and be thankful for it.

We are commanded in everything to give thanks: for this is the will of God in Christ Jesus concerning you.

We need to be thankful for so many things. If we were to try to make a list it would be unending.

So, let us consider these: Deuteronomy 8:10, “When thou hast eaten and art full, then thou shalt bless the Lord thy God for the good land which he hath given thee.” And Colossians 1:12 & 13, “Giving thanks unto the Father, which hath made us meet to be partakers of the saints in light: Who hath delivered us from the power of darkness, and hath translated us into the kingdom of his dear Son.”

It seems today we are losing some of the etiquettes but let us remember to give thanks always.

