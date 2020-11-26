The Trumpet Sounds: ‘The Holy Spirit’

Throughout November we have been going through a sermon series entitled “Erased,” which is about the Holy Spirit. We have talked about how we must be careful not to erase his presence in our lives. I want you to know it is totally possible to attend church for decades and not have the Holy Spirit work in your life.

We can go through the motions of religion and not have a strong relationship with Jesus. We can sing, listen to messages, give, and even serve and not have a strong relationship with The Holy Spirit. My fear today for so many believers is that they will miss out on all that God has for them by letting The Holy Spirit work daily in their lives. We learn from scripture that once we get saved the Holy Spirit comes to live within us as believers.

I want to ask you a question today: Do you know for sure that The Holy Spirit is working in your life? If He is in your life how is your life different now than it was before He came to live within you?

According to a Newsweek survey, 47% of Americans claim to have experienced the Holy Spirit in their lives. However, if you watch the news it sure doesn’t look like people are living the way The Holy Spirit would have them to live. Jesus said in John 16:7-8 “But I tell you the truth: It is for your good that I am going away. Unless I go away, the Counselor will not come to you; but if I go, I will send him to you. When he comes, he will convict the world of guilt in regard to sin and righteousness and judgment.”

God has sent us The Holy Spirit as a “counselor” to direct us, guide us, encourage us, to give us discernment, and to walk beside us. If there has been a year where believers have ever needed direction from The Holy Spirit it is 2020. We live in times where our world looks more lost and without hope than ever. People are filled with rage and anger. People are ready to argue instead of listen. Many people are hurting others instead of helping others. I have no doubt that everyone needs to come to know Jesus and be filled with The Holy Spirit more than ever. In the verse above the Greek word used for “counselor” is “paraclete” which literally means one who’s called alongside another person to offer assistance.

We are living in times where we need to let The Holy Spirit work in a greater way in our lives. We need to let the Holy Spirit come alongside us and offer the assistance only He can give. For example, a paramedic is someone who comes alongside a person to offer medical assistance. The Holy Spirit as the “paraclete” comes alongside us to offer help that only He can give.

Now you may be a Christ follower and may be reading this today and say “I don’t see The Holy Spirit.” Remember, Jesus himself likened the work of the Holy Spirit as being like wind. We can’t see wind, but we know wind by its effects. The human eye can’t perceive air molecules as they move at high speed, but we can certainly see a tree that’s been uprooted by a high wind. In a similar way, we can’t see the Holy Spirit since he is a non-physical person, but we can know him by his effects, what he does, and it’s on this matter of what the Holy Spirit does that Christians often differ. The truth is we all need The Holy Spirit to work in our lives. We all need a fresh move of The Holy Spirit.

In Christ,

Barry Pettit

Lead Pastor

South Side Church of Christ

