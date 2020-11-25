When the ground beneath you is shaking

It seems everything we have depended on for security is shaking, such as our elections, our government, politicians, science, the experts, our systems of health care, education, and media. The majority of the American public is living in fear, discouraged, isolated, and divided with varying opinions. We are confused most of the time and trying to wrap our heads around what is going on. It doesn’t have to be that way.

How can those of us who believe in the word of God through Christ Jesus raise above this fear and division?

There is only one way and that is studying, understanding, and submitting to the instruction of the Word of God. He WILL work all things for good for those of us who believe.

We do not have to live in fear, isolation, or division.

There definitely is a shaking going on and the Hebrew writer addressed it 2,000 years ago; “the removal of things that are being shaken, as of things that are made, that the things which CANNOT be shaken may remain.”

The Bible gives us instruction about dealing with anything and everything. We need to be stronger, wiser, and more mature than ever before. At Logos this month we will find out what we need to do to make that happen. Our culture needs us.

As always at 6 p.m. this Tuesday, Dec. 1, we will have free soup, sandwiches, cookies, and coffee, and our worship service at 7. Logos meetings are held at 240 Courthouse Parkway in Washington C.H.

Please bring every family member or friend that you feel like needs some direction and encouragement.

Child care is provided. For more information call 740-335-9641.

