I will pray for you

Ephesians 6:18 & 19, “Praying always with all prayer and supplication in the Spirit, and watching thereunto with all perseverance and supplication for all saints; And for me, that utterance may be given unto me. That I may open my mouth boldly, to make known the mystery of the gospel,”

Hardly a day goes by that I don’t hear someone say pray for me. Praying Christians usually pray from a prayer list comprised of needs for other people. It’s our God given command and privilege to approach the throne of God for others.

1 Samuel 12:23, “Moreover as for me, God forbid that I should sin against the LORD in ceasing to pray for you: but I will teach you the good and the right way:”

The good and right way to pray for others is in the Spirit with all perseverance and supplication for all saints and the lost.

The lost need our prayers and one of the ways we pray for them is to ask God to send more labourers into the harvest.

Matthew 9:37&38, “Then saith he unto his disciples, The harvest truly is plenteous, but the labourers are few; Pray ye therefore the Lord of the harvest, that he will send forth labourers into his harvest.”

For that lost individual we know personally we can direct our prayers for their salvation in the following ways. First, we need to pray believingly realizing that with God all things are possible. Secondly, we need to ask for that soul to be saved for God’s glory. Thirdly, we should beseech God to awaken them so they might see and hear the gospel message clearly. Fourthly, we claim the tearing down of Satan’s strong holds in their life.

2 Corinthians 10:4, (For the weapons of our warfare are not carnal, but mighty through God to the pulling down of strong holds;) Lastly, we don’t give up, we pray perseveringly. Remember God is not willing that any should perish.

Praying with all prayer for the saints of God involves us requesting God’s blessing in all areas of life. First, would be there spiritual condition.

Philippians 1:4-6, “Always in every prayer of mine for you all making request with joy, For your fellowship in the gospel from the first day until now; Being confident of this very thing, that he which hath begun a good work in you will perform it until the day of Jesus Christ:”

Our Prayers should be for their continual growth. That they would be obedient to His Word and fellowship with other believers. Also, for the will of God in their life to be accomplished. Our prayers should be specific. Secondly, we need to pray for their social condition. That they would have a good relationship with family members. Also, that they would maintain a good testimony before others with a glowing spirit. That their light would shine brightly.

Matthew 5:16, “Let your light so shine before men, that they may see your good works and glorify your Father which is in heaven.”

Thirdly, the one most sought after would be for their physical condition.

James 5:15a, “And the prayer of faith shall save the sick,”

When sickness comes, we should always come boldly to the great physician, the Lord Jesus Christ, for a healing big or small. But we should pray for continual good health and rest for the person we are praying for. Material needs such as food, housing, clothing, and transportation may require giving as we pray. In other words, we might answer our own request for them when it is in our power to do so.

Lastly, we pray for the ministry that God has given them. That they might have power and boldness. Along with freshness and enthusiasm for their place of service. Needed also is the prayer of protection from the evil one.

Ephesians 6:12, “For we wrestle not against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of the darkness of this world, against spiritual wickedness in high places.”

The next time someone says pray for us, we can go online with God with more than just a God bless you.

