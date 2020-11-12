The Trumpet Sounds: ‘Erased’

For the past two weeks at South Side we’ve been talking about the third person of The Trinity that is often erased, not taught about, or even spoken about in churches today which is “The Holy Spirit.” Now I know at first that claim may seem somewhat odd and even judgmental. However, how often have you heard a message or expressed a desire to have a relationship with The Holy Spirit on any given Sunday? Many evangelical churches leave the Holy Spirit out of their weekly services. We mention the Father’s name and Jesus’s name. We sing songs to the Father and the Son. We may even talk about the Bible’s importance for our everyday life and have people “turn in your Bibles,” or even stand at the reading of the Bible. But how do we honor the Holy Spirit and acknowledge Him in our services?

Now understand that The Holy Spirit is not an “it” or “thing” He is a person. For many of us who have been in church since childhood, we probably have heard the phrase “Jesus is in your heart,” especially when it comes to becoming a born-again believer. But this phrase is a little misleading. Jesus, in his resurrected body, is literally at the right hand of the Father right now. When we are born again, we are filled with the Holy Spirit; it is he who comes and lives in us. Paul Reminds us of this in Romans 8:11 when he says “And if the Spirit of him who raised Jesus from the dead is living in you, he who raised Christ from the dead will also give life to your mortal bodies because of his Spirit who lives in you.”

The same spirit that raised Jesus from the dead lives in us! Isn’t that amazing? You may think a new computer or phone is power, or a new car is power, a nice home is power, or that next gadget is powerful? However, all of those things are specks of dust compared to the power of the Holy Spirit that lives in you that also raised Jesus from the grave! Many Christians today are operating out of their flesh and failing greatly in their walk with God because they are not plugged into the power source of The Holy Spirit. He has almost been erased from our gatherings and our daily lives.

If this is you I want to encourage you to get in touch with the Holy Spirit that is in you on a daily basis. Pray for God to help you to open your eyes and ears to the leading of The Holy Spirit. There are so many voices in this world saying so many different things. I want to encourage you today to listen to the voice of the Holy Spirit in your life. Listen for His guidance every day as you make decisions about what to do or what not to do. Listen for His guidance as you decide where to spend your time and how you deal with others. Listen for the voice of the Holy Spirit! Maybe today you realize that you’ve erased or have not been listening to the voice of The Holy Spirit within you. If so, I encourage you to begin to connect to His power and direction today.

This Sunday at South Side we will continue our series entitled “Erased.” Worship begins at 10:15, and our Children’s Ministry offers children’s classes for all ages. We are continuing to practice social distancing at our services. If you are unable to attend our online services will be available at 3:00 on Facebook and our website. If you would like to give generously text: 84321 then the word “help” and follow the simple instructions. We would love to have your family worship with us! For more information visit us on our website at: www.southsidewch.com or on Facebook.

In Christ,

Barry Pettit

Lead Pastor

South Side Church of Christ

