Logos ‘October Fest’ coming Tuesday

I think we can all agree on the fact that letting too much darkness into our ear gate and eye gate, surrounding ourselves with negativity, drama, and strife, affects us greatly.

There is no doubt that it gets on us and in us. Our attitudes are affected, our relationships are affected, the things we think about are definitely affected, and we all do it.

If that is true, then the reverse is true. Rubbing shoulders with, making an effort to seek out, and listening to Kingdom minded people, (“Children of light” as the Bible calls us) will affect us as well.

Our lives, relationships, attitudes, and the way we process things, all changing for the better.

For this year’s “October Fest,” we are bringing in Dr. Tanya Hawthorne and Pastor Linda Brown from Largo, Florida. This is an INCREDIBLE opportunity to sit under the teaching of Dr. Tonya and Pastor Linda. These two women travel worldwide and are changing nations with the principles of the Word of God.

They are no different than you and I. We need to start positioning ourselves to change our homes and communities with these same principles. Out of the darkness and into the light.

Let’s make an effort to seek out and listen to people that REALLY have something to say. Our country will be affected.

We will have an amazing meal catered by Alana Walters, worship with the GP worship band, and then Dr. Tonya and Linda.

I am extremely excited and expecting. I want you all to bring anyone and everyone you can think of. This night could be the starting point to much greater things for all of us.

The Logos October Fest is Tuesday, Oct. 6 at 7 p.m. at 240 Courthouse Parkway in Washington C.H. Dinner and dessert will be served at 6 p.m.

Child care is provided. For more information, call 740-335-9641.

