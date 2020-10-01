God can be reached for free

Absolutely, no monthly charges and with unlimited access. You can surf the universe and beyond by being online with God. God wants to answer us. He, the giver of life, wants to give us things. Romans 8:32, “He that spared not his own Son, but delivered him up for us all, how shall he not with him also freely give us all things?”

His service is faster than programmed dialing or e-mail and closer than the air we breathe. So just call Him at Jeremiah 33:3, “Call unto me, and I will answer thee, and show thee great and mighty things, which thou knowest not.”

Jonah accessed Him from the belly of a whale. Peter when he was sinking in the stormy sea got online quickly. Joshua in the heat of battle sent his message for the sun to stand still. Elijah prayed and fire fell from heaven. Even in jail the connection was made, and Paul was set free. The dying thief, hanging next to Jesus, rejoiced with everlasting life after placing a call at the mid-night hour.

Today God invites us to download as much as we need, Psalms 81:10, “I am the LORD thy God, which brought thee out of the land of Egypt: open thy mouth wide, and I will fill it.”

Remember it’s free. If you haven’t already signed on to the best online service, do so today.

Revelation 22:17, “And the Spirit and the bride say, Come. And let him that heareth say, Come. And let him that is athirst come. And whosever will, let him take the water of life freely.”

