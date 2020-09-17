Leaders look for potential leaders. Jesus saw something in 12 men and made them His disciples. Moses had his Joshua, Elijah had a follower named Elisha and of course Paul had his preacher boy Timothy. To be a leader you must find followers. There is potential greatness out there just waiting to be discovered and given a chance. A number of TV programs today are produced to find the next big star. As a church we should be panning for gold for that next great leader in God’s Army.

How would you like to have been the man that led D.L. Moody to the Lord? Every person greatly used of God had a humble servant minister to them. The truth is we just don’t know where the next gold nugget will be found. That’s why we need to keep prospecting.

Thank God for those who gave us a chance to serve our great God on the stage of human history. The greatest investment we make is in the lives of others and that is where the real gold is found. Better than the Olympic gold and the trophies this world awards, are the trophies of grace that God allows us to be a part of. Making a difference in their lives.

God takes the ordinary and does the extraordinary. 1 Corinthians 1:26-29, “For ye see your calling, brethren, how that not many wise men after the flesh, not many mighty, not many noble, are called: But God hath chosen the foolish things of the world to confound the wise; and God hath chosen the weak things of the world to confound the things which are mighty; And base things of the world, and things which are despised, hath God chosen, yea, and things which are not, to bring to nought things that are: That no flesh should glory in his presence.”

Everyone influences someone so let’s not drop the ball with the opportunities that God gives us.

As visionaries we need to be casting a long shower of influence. We need to make our lives copiable. Philippians 3:17, “ Brethren, be followers together of me, and mark them which walk so as ye have us for an example.” Paul was saying follow my example as I follow the Lord. Jesus left us the greatest example and is worthy to be imitated. I Peter 2:21, “For even hereunto where ye called: because Christ also suffered for us, leaving us an example, that ye should follow his steps:”

Our circle of influence will not last forever. The clock is ticking with our families and others that God has given us. John 9:4, “I must work the works of him that sent me, while it is day: the night cometh, when no man can work.”

Helping people here on planet earth is to lead them to discover their God-given purpose. Investing our lives in others is to work with those who are willing to grow and praying for others to be willing. Proverbs 1:5, “A wise man will hear, and will increase learning; and a man of understanding shall attain unto wise counsels: “Proverbs 9:9,

“Give instruction to a wise man, and he will be yet wiser: teach a just man, and he will increase in learning.”

In May 2002 we started the Antioch Baptist Seminary to help instruct those who were willing to make a difference.

One of the great compliments in life is for someone to sing your song, or quote your writings, or sayings. You see our legacy will be found in the gold we discovered.

I Thessalonians 2:19-20, “For what is our hope, or joy, or crown of rejoicing? Are not even ye in the presence of our Lord Jesus Christ at his coming? For ye are our glory and joy.”

Don’t stop panning for gold.

