The importance of making memories

Proverbs 10:7 a, “The memory of the just is blessed: but the name of the wicked shall rot.”

Will our life leave behind good memories, will it be a life worth remembering? I have often said at funeral services if we will hold on to those precious memories of our loved ones, that person will still live in our hearts.

It was said of Abel, “He being dead yet speaketh.” Hebrews 11:4, “By faith Abel offered unto God a more excellent sacrifice than Cain, by which he obtained witness that he was righteous, God testifying of his gifts: and by it he being dead yet speaketh.”

A great testimony would be that our life of faith made a lasting impression. Not just counting our days, but making our days count. I am big on celebrating life. Psalms 118:24, “This is the day that the Lord hath made; we will rejoice and be glad in it.”

In other words, doing something everyday that will be worth remembering. I write in a journal every week the things I want to remember for that week. It allows me to revisit precious memories.

I believe we can make a big difference in people’s lives as we help them celebrate special days of God’s amazing grace. As a family or church fellowship there are so many opportunities to make a day worth remembering. It is said that a song has the power to take us back to a certain time and place. Just think of the potential of our good memories.

Let’s pass along traditions and make memories that keep us from forgetting the blessings of the Lord. My mind is often flooded with memories of people who have been special to me. So, let’s be special to others.

They say a life lived well can be lived twice as we remember those precious memories. Psalm 112:6b, “…the righteous shall be in everlasting remembrance.”

