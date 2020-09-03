The Trumpet Sounds: ‘Chaos or contentment?’

As you are aware, 2020 has been a year filled with many unexpected twists and turns. No matter whom you are, or where you live this year has deeply impacted your life. I believe most of us looked upon 2020 with a sense of a new beginning or even anticipation. However, when the virus hit things suddenly changed. The virus was followed by medical debates, political debates, and social storms. We have seen our nation hit one of the hardest times it has ever faced in over the last 100 years. Everyone has ideas and opinions about what is happening, or what needs to happen. People that were friends for years have debated until they decided to part ways. People that you may have thought you could count on in life have dispersed into their personal views and needs. Friendships have been broken, families have become fragmented, and our country is in chaos.

2020 has been a year of separation with very little unity in our culture. In fact, our culture has become very toxic in many ways. Different views or ideas are not respected or even considered, but rejected immediately by people whom would claim that they support tolerance. If I had to give 2020 a title it would be “conflict.” Many people are angry, frustrated, stressed, confused, disgusted, disrespectful, fearful, and at times even violent.

It seems that very few people are “content.” The word “content” has been defined as “a person in a state of happiness and satisfaction.” It seems that many Americans have become like Rolling Stones lyrics “I Can’t Get No Satisfaction.” As I have watched, listened, and thought about this year a question that came to my mind has been “where is true contentment found?”

Our culture teaches us that contentment is found in “money, things, and people.” However, scripture teaches us that real contentment is found in “Christ” alone. The Apostle Paul said these words in Philippians 4:11-13 “I am not saying this because I am in need, for I have learned to be content whatever the circumstances. I know what it is to be in need, and I know what it is to have plenty. I have learned the secret of being content in any and every situation, whether well fed or hungry, whether living in plenty or in want.”

I love that Paul says he learned the “secret” of contentment. The word “secret” in the original language is “memyēmai” which is where we get the English word “mystery.” I want you to notice that Paul teaches us that contentment is not based on external conditions or circumstances, but rather is found internally. Where have you looked for contentment? Where are you looking for contentment today? Where will you look tomorrow?

This Sunday at South Side we will begin a new series entitled “The More of Less.” In a world that says “more is more” we can learn the secret of finding untouchable contentment in Christ. Worship begins at 10:15, and our Children’s Ministry offers children’s classes for all ages. We are continuing to practice social distancing at our services. If you are unable to attend our online services will be available at 3 on Facebook and our website. If you would like to give generously text: 84321 then the word “help” and follow the simple instructions. We would love to have your family worship with us! For more information visit us on our website at: www.southsidewch.com or on Facebook.

