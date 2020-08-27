It’s time to come back home

If you are dealing with confusion, loneliness, doubt, and fear, as we all do, it is time to come back home. We need now more than ever to think clearly, hear accurately, and respond accordingly. This can only happen as we choose to dwell with the Father.

Some people do not have pleasant memories of home. The home I am referring to is a picturesque Norman Rockwell type of environment that is full of unconditional love and forgiveness. This environment gives us the freedom to think clearly, hear accurately, and respond accordingly.

The time is now! Once again I feel an urgency to give you the information God has given me through His word.

Let’s go back home where we can thrive.

Hope to see you at Logos on Tuesday, Sept 1 at 7 p.m. at 240 Courthouse Parkway in Washington C.H. Please do your best to bring a friend or family members. This could be the night.

Happy hour with dinner and dessert begins at 6 p.m. Child care is provided.

For more information, call 740-335-9641.

https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2020/08/web1_candy-pfeifer.jpg