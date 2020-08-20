Getting Ahead: Having purpose

Most people get up in the morning, get ready, and go to their job. Sometimes we feel like going and other times we go because we know that we need a paycheck. There are things we dread to do and other things we look forward to doing. I’ve heard people say: “I hate my job!”

There have even been slogans that have become part of our vernacular like, TGIF. The general consensus is that we endure Monday through Friday and do what we enjoy on the weekend. There was a time in my life when I often felt that way, but something happened to me that changed my perception of the things that I dreaded to do.

For over 30 years we traveled around the United States and Canada in a professional music ministry. During that time I contacted a deadly bacteria that made me very sick. I was admitted to the hospital with dehydration and a raging fever. The hospital ran test after test and could not find out what I was dealing with. I was there for days and there was concern for my recovery.

Through that time I developed a different perspective on the things I dreaded doing. I had come to a point that I would have felt blessed to do anything. In a few days I recovered and was able to leave the hospital but I was looking at things through a different lens.

Could it be that our feelings are not really due to our circumstances but are a result of our perspective? Would it be possible to get up in the morning knowing we have purpose and being excited for what our day will bring? Is there anyone who can help us with this?

These are the everyday issues we discuss every Sunday morning at 10:30 and Wednesday evening at 7 at The Gathering Place Church.

John Pfeifer

Pastor

