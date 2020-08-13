Romans 1:15, “So, as much as in me is, I am ready to preach the gospel to you that are at Rome also.”

Let me ask you, “Are you ready?” Titus 3:1 says, “Put them in mind to be subject to principalities and powers, to obey magistrates, to be ready to every good work.” Could you tell someone of the hope that is in you?

1 Peter 3:15, “But sanctify the Lord God in your hearts: and be ready always to give an answer to every man that asketh you a reason of the hope that is in you with meekness and fear.”

The Bible says to prepare to meet God. Are you ready? The Apostle Paul said in one of his last statements that he was ready to die. Let us look at 2 Timothy 4:6 & 7, “For I am now ready to be offered, and the time of my departure is at hand. I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith.”

Could you say the same? Are you ready?

