The Trumpet Sounds: ‘Choices & Actions’

This month at South Side our sermon series is entitled “Predicting The Future” where we are talking about specific elements that greatly predict our future. Our first week we talked about the internal battle that we all experience because of “sin” and that we all do things that we wish we didn’t do, as well as don’t do things that we wish we did do. Last week we talked about the battlefield of the mind, and the power of our thoughts. The word of God teaches us to “take captive every thought and make it obedient to Christ.” So we know that we must measure every thought we have against the word of God to make sure it is the right thought which will impact every choice we make.

This week we are going to discover that even after we have the right thought we must then make the right choice and take the right action. It’s a fact that if we take captive every thought and test it against the word of God we will discover the right thought. However, even when we have the right thought we have to still make the right choice. The word choice has been defined as “an act of selecting or making a decision when faced with two or more possibilities.” It’s estimated that the average adult makes about 35,000 remotely conscious choices each day. Each choice carries certain consequences with it that are both good and bad. Our current and future lives as well as the lives of others are greatly impacted by our personal choices. However, we must understand that we can have the right thought, and still not make the right choice.

In psychology we learn that there are five main ways that we all make choices which we will elaborate on this Sunday at South Side. However, I want you to know that only one out of the five ways is the Christ-centered way of making choices. I would encourage you that even when you have the right thought to ask God for wisdom when you are making a choice. In the book of James in chapter one the brother of Jesus writes “If any of you lacks wisdom, you should ask God, who gives generously to all without finding fault, and it will be given to you.” Understand that we can be right, and still not be righteous. We can have the right thought, and not act upon it in the right way.

Once we know the right thought and the right choice we need to take the right action! These three elements work together like the “trinity” does in our lives. Each element is one, and yet they serve a different function. It is so important that once we have the right thought to make the right choice, and act upon it quickly. For this I believe we all need “a plan of action.” It has been said that “when we fail to plan we plan to fail!” So make sure you take the time to develop a plan of action. John Maxwell, in his book The 15 Invaluable Laws of Growth, states that the Law of Diminishing Intent implies, “The longer you wait to do something you should do now, the greater the odds that you will never actually do it.” This is true in every area of our lives. I wonder how many of us have had the right thought or idea about something and yet never got any further with it? As believers if we are to become more like Christ we must be “intentional.” Dallas Willard stated, “We can become like Christ by starting with one thing—by following him in the overall style of life he chose for himself. We can, through faith and grace, become like Christ by practicing the types of activities He engaged in, by arranging our whole lives around the activities He himself practiced.”

This Sunday at South Side we will unpack through the word of God how we can predict the future through our choices and actions.

In Christ,

Barry Pettit

Lead Pastor

South Side Church of Christ

www.southsidewch.com

